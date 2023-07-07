Senior citizens still dealing with Hurricane Ian fallout

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ammon family is one of many Suncoast-based senior citizens who suffered from the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.

They say the flood damaged a lot of their personal belongings and destroyed the quality of life they knew before hurricane Ian slammed across the Suncoast.

“Devastating, everything I had built up here is destroyed. Cars are destroyed, lawnmowers are destroyed, motorcycles are destroyed, everything,” said James Ammon who moved his family drown from Philadelphia sixteen years ago to give their grandson a peaceful environment,” said James Ammon.

Patricia Ammon says her appliances were ruined by the water damage. She says she’s grateful for the help by Senior Friendship Centers using a grant to help rebuild. “All this was under water, all of our appliances, and I came out. Did you find the heater, air conditioner, at the end of your driveway, and I said that big box and she said yes.

