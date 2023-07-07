Poker Run to be held in honor of man killed in motorcycle crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Poker Run is being held in honor of a man killed when a vehicle turned into the path of his motorcycle.

The crash happened last month in Bradenton. Police say an SUV turned left into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. Dick Swenson, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead on scene and a passenger in the SUV was transported to the hospital.

Swenson’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Some of his friends in the motorcycle community have set up a Poker Run in his honor.

The Poker Run will take place on July 9 starting at 11 a.m. The run will begin at Peggy’s Coral and end at Papa Joe’s.

You can find out more information here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.