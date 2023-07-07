Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Poker Run to be held in honor of man killed in motorcycle crash

Dick Swenson
Dick Swenson(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Poker Run is being held in honor of a man killed when a vehicle turned into the path of his motorcycle.

The crash happened last month in Bradenton. Police say an SUV turned left into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. Dick Swenson, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead on scene and a passenger in the SUV was transported to the hospital.

Swenson’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Some of his friends in the motorcycle community have set up a Poker Run in his honor.

The Poker Run will take place on July 9 starting at 11 a.m. The run will begin at Peggy’s Coral and end at Papa Joe’s.

You can find out more information here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO is seeking information on several cases of credit card fraud.
Manatee County Sheriff urging oil change customers to check bank accounts
Two more malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County
More details released on tragic dog bite incident
We're following a heartbreaking story out of Hillsborough County.
HCSO: Toddler struck, killed after wandering away from home
6-year-old dead after dog bite incident

Latest News

Ashely and Doug Benefield
Former ballerina accused of killing her husband claims self-defense
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Deputies investigating fatal Port Charlotte shooting
Hurricane Ian has made life difficult for some senior citizens
Senior citizens still dealing with Hurricane Ian fallout
Deputies got a new bike for a hit-and-run vehicle
Charlotte County deputies surprise hit-and-run victim with new bike