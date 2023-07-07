New College of Florida approves benefits for school’s next president

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following a board meeting, Thursday, New College of Florida’s trustees approved the benefits package for the-yet-to-be-determined president of the college.

The board of trustees also announced its intention to ask the state for $2 million to establish a Freedom Institute. The institute seeks to target cancel culture by promoting different discourse around conservative ideology by seeking “tolerance for opposing views.”

It’s another shift from the school after an overhaul by the governor to a more conservative board.

“There is a tremendous move nationwide to ensure that our college campuses are true marketplaces of ideas, where you can allow your mind to explore the great reaches of everything,” Interim President Richard Corcoran said Thursday.

The budget will also go to to hiring new staff and faculty.

