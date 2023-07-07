Here’s a list of ‘invalid classes’ of drivers license that Florida no longer accepts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of July 1, Florida law no longer recognizes classes of driver’s licenses from five states as part of sweeping anti-illegal immigration legislation.

The law focuses on specific classes of driver’s licenses in Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Vermont. It doesn’t invalidate the licenses but rather classifications given to those without immigration status in the United States.

That includes licenses with classifications such as “Not For Federal Identification”, “Driving Privilege Only” and “Not Valid for Identification.”

“Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents,” DeSantis said in part in a statement.

You can see all the types of licenses affected here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.