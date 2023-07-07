Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Former SCSO deputy convicted for lewd behavior involving minor

Kelly faces 22 months in prison.
Kelly faces 22 months in prison.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former Sarasota County deputy has been convicted of charges of transmitting material harmful to minors.

According to the State Attorney’s office, Scott Kelly committed the crime in November 2021. Court documents say that Kelly used his position as a Sarasota County deputy to prey on a child. After responding to a call for assistance, the defendant decided that he would pursue the child by finding her on multiple social media platforms.

Through those platforms, he sent lewd images of himself and propositioned her for sex.

On July 6, Kelly was sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by 38 months of sex offender probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO is seeking information on several cases of credit card fraud.
Manatee County Sheriff urging oil change customers to check bank accounts
Two more malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County
More details released on tragic dog bite incident
We're following a heartbreaking story out of Hillsborough County.
HCSO: Toddler struck, killed after wandering away from home
6-year-old dead after dog bite incident

Latest News

Hundreds of New College of Florida students, family members and friends gathered at an...
New College of Florida approves benefits for school’s next president
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, left, congratulates Isaac Paredes, right, after Paredes hit a...
Schwarber, Turner lift Phillies to 3-1 win, send Rays to season-high 5th loss in row
Good rain chances into the weekend
Winds bring early showers to the Suncoast
Joel and Jazmine Rondon
Polk couple charged in death of toddler left in hot car