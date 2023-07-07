Former SCSO deputy convicted for lewd behavior involving minor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former Sarasota County deputy has been convicted of charges of transmitting material harmful to minors.

According to the State Attorney’s office, Scott Kelly committed the crime in November 2021. Court documents say that Kelly used his position as a Sarasota County deputy to prey on a child. After responding to a call for assistance, the defendant decided that he would pursue the child by finding her on multiple social media platforms.

Through those platforms, he sent lewd images of himself and propositioned her for sex.

On July 6, Kelly was sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by 38 months of sex offender probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

