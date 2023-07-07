Deputies investigating fatal Port Charlotte shooting

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County say a shooter in a recent incident is cooperating with authorities.

The incident happened Thursday night in the area of Corinne Ave.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident involving two male neighbors who were having a dispute. One male was shot and has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Deputies are speaking with the shooter, who is cooperative.

The individual who was transported to the hospital died from his injuries.

