Charlotte County deputies surprise hit-and-run victim with new bike

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies helped make a bad situation a little bit brighter for the victim of a hit-and-run.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a bicyclist who had been struck by a motor vehicle on SR 776.

The bicyclist was in bike lane and the motorist fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Deputies were able to locate a sideview mirror among the debris, which they identified as belonging to a black Dodge Journey.

A short while later, a vehicle matching that description, missing the sideview mirror, was located.

Additional damage to the vehicle further supported that it was the vehicle in question. While interviewing the driver, it was discovered that his license was suspended and he smelled of alcohol. Numerous bottles of Fireball whiskey were found in the vehicle, some still cold to the touch. Additionally, a folded dollar bill was located which contained a white, powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. The driver was placed under arrest

Because the bicycle had been completely destroyed, the deputies stepped up and went looking for a new bike. Walmart donated a new bike!

