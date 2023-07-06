Staying hot with heat index nearing 100 by noon

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was the hottest July 5th ever here along the Suncoast with the high at the Sarasota/Bradenton reaching 99° which eclipsed the old mark of 98° set back in 1998. At 3 p.m. the feels like temperature was 113 degrees which is the hottest it has been this summer.

We did manage to see some showers and thunderstorms develop during the late afternoon which did cool us down a bit during the evening hours. We were under a heat advisory on Wednesday and it may be issued again for Thursday. At this time it looks like it will be just under the threshold. Either way it is still going to be a hot one on Thursday.

We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a 40% chance for a few scattered thunderstorms late in the day. Most of the rain we see will be east of I-75. There will be a couple close to the coast during the early afternoon as the sea breeze starts to move inland. The high will be in the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 100-104 during the late morning through the mid afternoon.

There is a chance for a few coastal storms on Friday as a weak system moves in from the Gulf (WWSB)

Friday we will see a bit of a change as a couple of disturbances move in from the Gulf. The timing of these little areas of low pressure will be difficult to nail down exactly but there is a good chance we may see some coastal storminess around the mid to late morning and then again later in the afternoon as they work their way onshore. The rain chance on Friday is at 50% and that is mainly over Manatee County with a 40% chance for Sarasota County. Look for partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny skies at times. These systems should move through to the east and only bring rainfall around to some areas for an hour or so.

Large areas of African dust to cover much of the main development region in the tropics (WWSB)

In the tropics all is quiet for now and should stay that way. The main reason is we have a ton of African dust moving through the Atlantic over the next several days and this typically suppresses tropical development. With the ongoing strong El Nino the shear aspect of this phenomena will limit any tropical system from developing as well.

