More details released on tragic dog bite incident

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 6-year-old boy died Wednesday as a result of the severe injuries sustained from a dog bite incident that occurred Tuesday morning, according to North Port Police.

Authorities say the boy was playing in the backyard with other kids when he went inside his home to get something out of the room the dog was in.

Others close by heard the child’s cries for help and several people tried to intervene. That’s when the police were called.

The child’s injuries included severe trauma to the upper torso area. Initially, the child was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was flown to Tampa General Hospital for additional procedures, where he later died.

The family’s 3-year-old pit bull mix was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services on Tuesday. The dog has since been placed in quarantine.

This was the first incident involving the dog and the first time police have been called to this address, according to police.

Sarasota County Animal Services’ Dangerous/Vicious Dog Policy Procedure states all unprovoked bites will be investigated and the Animal Services lieutenant will review and authorize the outcome of the investigation.

If the animal is declared dangerous/vicious, Animal Services will either confiscate the animal for an initial determination on euthanasia or impound the animal.

There are no current charges against anyone involved. This is still an active and ongoing case.

Josh Taylor, the public information officer for the North Port Police Department, says this seems to have been just a tragic accident.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

