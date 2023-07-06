Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

More details released on tragic dog bite incident

By Bailey Striepling
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 6-year-old boy died Wednesday as a result of the severe injuries sustained from a dog bite incident that occurred Tuesday morning, according to North Port Police.

Authorities say the boy was playing in the backyard with other kids when he went inside his home to get something out of the room the dog was in.

Others close by heard the child’s cries for help and several people tried to intervene. That’s when the police were called.

The child’s injuries included severe trauma to the upper torso area. Initially, the child was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was flown to Tampa General Hospital for additional procedures, where he later died.

The family’s 3-year-old pit bull mix was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services on Tuesday. The dog has since been placed in quarantine.

This was the first incident involving the dog and the first time police have been called to this address, according to police.

Sarasota County Animal Services’ Dangerous/Vicious Dog Policy Procedure states all unprovoked bites will be investigated and the Animal Services lieutenant will review and authorize the outcome of the investigation.

If the animal is declared dangerous/vicious, Animal Services will either confiscate the animal for an initial determination on euthanasia or impound the animal.

There are no current charges against anyone involved. This is still an active and ongoing case.

Josh Taylor, the public information officer for the North Port Police Department, says this seems to have been just a tragic accident.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

6-year-old dead after dog bite incident
Child airlifted to hospital after dog bite

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dead after dog bite incident
This is an active investigation.
More charges filed in Bradenton car thefts, 15 cars recovered
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
The fire is now under control.
Active investigation after Bradenton warehouse fire
Yitzian Torres Garcia
Child killed, grandfather injured in July 4 shooting in Tampa

Latest News

Mary Greenleaf celebrated her 106th birthday.
City of Bradenton looking for their oldest resident
Two more malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County
We're following a heartbreaking story out of Hillsborough County.
HCSO: Toddler struck, killed after wandering away from home
FDEM, Department of Health provide safety tips for heat