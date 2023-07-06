Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County Sheriff urging oil change customers to check bank accounts

MCSO is seeking information on several cases of credit card fraud.
MCSO is seeking information on several cases of credit card fraud.(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are urging anyone who may have had a transaction with the former employee of an oil change shop.

The former employee who worked at Oil Masters Quik Lube on Old Tampa Road, who is not being named at this time, is under investigation for multiple cases of credit card fraud.

Between June 1 and June 15, deputies say the man charged at least four customers for an oil change and then minutes after, made a large transaction to his Paypal account under the name “Clearview Services.”

In some cases, the victims were fraudulently charged as much as $1,400. If you paid for an oil change during the first two weeks of June at this business, detectives urge you to check your bank/credit statements for a charge to “Clearview Services.”

If you suspect you are a victim of this scam, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dead after dog bite incident
This is an active investigation.
More charges filed in Bradenton car thefts, 15 cars recovered
The fire is now under control.
Active investigation after Bradenton warehouse fire
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Yitzian Torres Garcia
Child killed, grandfather injured in July 4 shooting in Tampa

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm (28) and Bryson Stott celebrate an 8-4 win over the Tampa Bay...
Slumping Rays fall to red-hot Phillies, 8-4
Early coastal rains move inland
First Alert Weather: Rain chances stay high this week
USF new dorm & student center update
Child killed, grandfather injured in July 4 shooting in Tampa