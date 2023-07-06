Manatee County Sheriff urging oil change customers to check bank accounts

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are urging anyone who may have had a transaction with the former employee of an oil change shop.

The former employee who worked at Oil Masters Quik Lube on Old Tampa Road, who is not being named at this time, is under investigation for multiple cases of credit card fraud.

Between June 1 and June 15, deputies say the man charged at least four customers for an oil change and then minutes after, made a large transaction to his Paypal account under the name “Clearview Services.”

In some cases, the victims were fraudulently charged as much as $1,400. If you paid for an oil change during the first two weeks of June at this business, detectives urge you to check your bank/credit statements for a charge to “Clearview Services.”

If you suspect you are a victim of this scam, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

