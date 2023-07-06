Advertise With Us
Manatee County Scouts construct ‘bat condo’ to deal with mosquitoes

Did you know a bat can eat its body weight in mosquitoes?
What a smart idea!
What a smart idea!(Manatee County Govenrment)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Some innovative scouts from Troop 146, Pack 146 and Pack 125 in Manatee County, came up with a solution to the inevitable increase of mosquitoes during the summer months.

At GT Bray Park, the scouts built a ‘Bat Condo’, a structure that can host to 3,000 bats to live at one time. This will help cut down on the mosquito population and other harmful agricultural pests each night.

Bats have other benefits, including pollinating plants and dispersing seeds. Staff is also installing a high platform for Osprey to build nests.

The first bat house and osprey nests will be installed at G.T. Bray Park in West Bradenton with plans to expand this initiative to more parks throughout Manatee County.

Nice work, scouts!

