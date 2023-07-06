Advertise With Us
HCSO: Toddler struck, killed after wandering away from home

We're following a heartbreaking story out of Hillsborough County.
(HCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a tragic accident involving a three-year-old.

According to investigators, a vehicle struck the child in the northbound lane of Sheldon Road near Brennan circle. The driver wasn’t sure what was hit and the individual stopped and discovered the toddler.

Deputies were dispatched and the child was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

HCSO deputies worked to find the toddler’s parents and it appears that the child wandered out of an apartment.

“Our deputies were determined, within one hour, they discovered an open door at the Valencia Apartments and realized the parents were looking for their child,” said Chad Chronister.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no one is facing any criminal charges.

“This is a horrific scene even for our most seasoned deputies,” said Sheriff Chronister. ”As parents, the only place you expect your child should be at 3:30 a.m. is safe and sleeping in their bed. This is a nightmare for everyone involved.”

