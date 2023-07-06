First Alert Weather: Rain chances stay high this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A heat advisory will up today for the Suncoast. “Feel- like” temperatures will be near 107 this afternoon.

The surface moisture will remain high enough that heat indexes stay above 105 across the area, which, although cooler than yesterday’s record-breaking heat, will still require caution if outdoors for prolonged periods. Yesterday’s heat index was 113, with a record high of 99.

Moisture in our air, from the surface to the top of the atmosphere, will remain high enough to support very good rain chances for the next few days, although the bulk of the coverage will be inland. The rains will break the afternoon heat, especially in inland locations where they will occur later in the afternoon and evening just before ushering in the cooler evening temperatures.

A change in the direction of the winds to the west will help temper the daytime highs and keep the air temperature in the low to mid-90s.

A minor trough of low pressure may inch closer to us over the next few days as high pressure loosens its hold on the Suncoast. This will allow the rain chances to increase a bit over the next few days, to 70% into the weekend.

The tropics stay calm for the time being. The National Hurricane Center has not identified any area of concern in the Gulf, Atlantic or Caribbean.

