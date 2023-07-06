A few morning coastal storms possible on Friday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As temperatures continue to linger above 90° and dew point temps. sitting above 70° each day, the heat indices are going to continue to stay above 100° this week. The chance of seeing heat advisories are low in the next few days as cloudiness should help to “cool” temps a little bit Friday and Saturday. Regardless, heat indices should still approach the lower 100s. At the start of next week, heat advisories are expected to come back as a majority of the incoming storms will impact inland cities rather than the coastal cities.

When it comes to the rain, a southwesterly flow supports the best chances of rain and lightning storms during the early mornings near the coast and over the inland areas later in the day for the weekend. During the upcoming week, moisture, heating, and outflow boundary collisions will support more showers and thunderstorms development mainly over those inland areas. When it comes to the coastal cities next week, models are showing that rain chances are low due to some drier air moving in for a bit. Regardless, pop up showers and thunderstorms are always possible during the afternoon.

We could use some rain though, as the newest drought model showcases that the Suncoast is no longer in a dry period but in a moderate drought. The coast is the most effected by this due to the lack of rain it’s been receiving. We need more rainfall in our area to avoid the severity of the drought from getting worse.

Temperatures to stay above average next week (WWSB)

The tropics in the Atlantic basin are currently staying calm, with the National Hurricane Center saying that the chance of development in the next 7 days is 0%. No potential tropical disturbances can be seen from the satellite at this time, in fact there is quite a bit of African dust moving through the Atlantic basin which tends to limit the number of storms developing. However, with the water temperature getting warmer, the chances of seeing tropical development during the hurricane season is still strong despite the presence of a strong El Nino during the peak of the season.

Famous prognosticator of hurricanes says there will be more storms than earlier predicted (WWSB)

In fact, Colorado State University has updated their hurricane forecast and has increased their prediction on how many named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes will show their face during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The reason for the increase in activity expected is primarily due to the above average water temperatures found in the main development region in the Atlantic. Dr. Philip Klotzbach thinks this increase in water temperature will negate most of the inhibiting factors of the strong El Nino we are expecting.

