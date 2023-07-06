FDEM, Department of Health provide safety tips for heat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With heat advisories in place across the state, the Florida Division of Emergency managements wants to remind everyone to keep an eye out for the signs of heat exhaustion or heat strokes.

Heat indices are set to hit the 100-110 degree range statewide. Avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke by drinking plenty of water and spend as much time as possible in shady areas or air-conditioned areas.

The Florida Department of Health also has several tips to stay safe in the heat.

Stay Hydrated – Drink more water than usual. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty!

Those at high risk for heat-related illness – the very young and very old and people with chronic medical conditions – should stay in an air-conditioned environment. If you don’t have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or a public library.

If you need to work outside, take frequent breaks. Stay cool. Pace yourself while working or exercising in hot weather.

Do not leave children or pets in parked cars, even if the windows are cracked open. Cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures.

Protect your skin. Use sunscreen with a SPF 15 or higher.

Cover up with a wide-brimmed hat. Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Leave your pets plenty of water in shady areas.

Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

It’s important to recognize and know the difference between a heat stroke and heat exhaustion, as well as knowing when to seek help.

Heat Stroke

Symptoms of heat stroke include extremely high body temperature above 103ºF or higher, hot, red, dry or damp skin, no sweating, hallucinations, chills, throbbing headache, confusion/dizziness and/or slurred speech.

What to do for Heat Stroke:

Call 911 right away - heat stroke is a medical emergency

Move the person to a cooler place

Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

Do not give the person anything to drink

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, extreme weakness or fatigue, dizziness/confusion, nausea, cold clammy/moist skin, pale or flushed complexion, muscle cramps, slightly elevated body temperature and fast/shallow breathing.

What to do for Heat Exhaustion:

Move to a cool place

Loosen your clothes

Put cool, wet towels/cloths on your body or take a cool bath

Sip water

Get medical help right away if:

• You are throwing up

• Your symptoms get worse

• Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour

