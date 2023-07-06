Advertise With Us
Dog involved in tragic dog bite incident will be euthanized

By Bailey Striepling
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the dog who bit and killed a child will be euthanized, per the owner’s request.

A 6-year-old boy died Wednesday as a result of the severe injuries sustained from a dog bite incident that occurred Tuesday morning, according to North Port Police. The child’s injuries included severe trauma to the upper torso area.

The family’s 3-year-old pit bull mix was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services on Tuesday. Animal Services then placed the dog in quarantine while they completed their investigation. This is consistent with Sarasota County Animal Services’ Dangerous/Vicious Dog Policy Procedures.

Following the owner’s request, the dog will be put down after the 10-day quarantine.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

