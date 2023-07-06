Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Construction for USF Sarasota-Manatee’s first dorm hits milestone

The first-ever student center and residential housing complex on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus.
The first-ever student center and residential housing complex on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus.(USF Sarasota-Manatee)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATED July 6 to CORRECT construction is already underway, adds other details.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction for the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s first-ever student center and residential housing complex is in full swing, hitting a major milestone earlier this week, the school announced Wednesday.

“Crews have installed the first of almost 600 precast concrete panels that will make up the walls of the six-story, 100,000-square-foot student center and residence hall, “ a news release said. This is the first major expansion of the campus since it opened in 2006.

The 6-story, 100,000 square-foot building will house 200 students.

The student center on the first two floors will include a ballroom, dining facilities, a bookstore, lounges, meeting spaces and offices for USF World, student government and other organizations. The top four floors will include suites and apartment-style residences.

The building will also feature large windows with views of the campus, as well as Sarasota Bay and Longboat Key.

The new student center and residential hall is set to open in time for the fall 2024 semester.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old dead after dog bite incident
This is an active investigation.
More charges filed in Bradenton car thefts, 15 cars recovered
The fire is now under control.
Active investigation after Bradenton warehouse fire
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Yitzian Torres Garcia
Child killed, grandfather injured in July 4 shooting in Tampa

Latest News

USF new dorm & student center update
Child killed, grandfather injured in July 4 shooting in Tampa
6-year-old dies after dog bite
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 5, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - July 5, 2023