Construction for USF Sarasota-Manatee’s first dorm hits milestone

UPDATED July 6 to CORRECT construction is already underway, adds other details.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction for the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s first-ever student center and residential housing complex is in full swing, hitting a major milestone earlier this week, the school announced Wednesday.

“Crews have installed the first of almost 600 precast concrete panels that will make up the walls of the six-story, 100,000-square-foot student center and residence hall, “ a news release said. This is the first major expansion of the campus since it opened in 2006.

The 6-story, 100,000 square-foot building will house 200 students.

The student center on the first two floors will include a ballroom, dining facilities, a bookstore, lounges, meeting spaces and offices for USF World, student government and other organizations. The top four floors will include suites and apartment-style residences.

The building will also feature large windows with views of the campus, as well as Sarasota Bay and Longboat Key.

The new student center and residential hall is set to open in time for the fall 2024 semester.

