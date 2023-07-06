Advertise With Us
Construction begins for USF Sarasota-Manatee’s major expansion

The first-ever student center and residential housing complex on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus.
The first-ever student center and residential housing complex on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction for the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s first-ever student center and residential housing complex is in full swing.

This is the first major expansion of the campus since it opened in 2006.

The 6-story, 100,000 square-foot building will house 200 students.

The student center on the first two floors will include a ballroom, dining facilities, a bookstore, lounges, meeting spaces and offices for USF World, student government and other organizations. The top four floors will include suites and apartment-style residences.

The building will also feature large windows with views of the campus, as well as Sarasota Bay and Longboat Key.

The new student center and residential hall is set to open in time for the fall 2024 semester.

