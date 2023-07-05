Volunteers help create a peaceful 4th of July for shelter dogs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Fourth of July can be difficult for pets. Imagine the stress of dealing with fireworks combined with being in a strange environment.

Suncoast Humane Society came up with a brilliant solution. Last week they asked for volunteers to celebrate the Fourth of July alongside the dogs of the shelter. They were tasked with keeping the dogs calm through the night.

Volunteers got a Fourth of July barbecue and the dogs in the shelter got a new friend to help them through a scary night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.