Volunteers help create a peaceful 4th of July for shelter dogs

The shelter dogs made it through a scary night
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Fourth of July can be difficult for pets. Imagine the stress of dealing with fireworks combined with being in a strange environment.

Suncoast Humane Society came up with a brilliant solution. Last week they asked for volunteers to celebrate the Fourth of July alongside the dogs of the shelter. They were tasked with keeping the dogs calm through the night.

Volunteers got a Fourth of July barbecue and the dogs in the shelter got a new friend to help them through a scary night.

