Tuttle Avenue and Whitfield Avenue Roundabout Public Information Session Announced

Public Information Session to be held.
Public Information Session to be held.(Manatee Public Works)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works has announced that it will hold a public information session seeking regarding the intersection of Tuttle Avenue and Whitfield Avenue.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, FL 34243.

It will allow residents to discover more about the improvements planned for the intersection. Project staff will be on hand to answer questions from residents relating to the project. in southern Manatee County. Guests who attend the session can also view design boards and project renderings.

There will be no formal presentation, and guests may arrive anytime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. This intersection project includes a roundabout to be constructed at the Tuttle Avenue and Whitfield Avenue intersection with pedestrian ramps, crosswalks with Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs), pavement resurfacing of all approach lanes and the reapplication of appropriate pavement markings.

Construction of the project will begin near the end of July, 2023, and be completed by the Spring of 2024.

