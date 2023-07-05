Advertise With Us
Sarasota County holds job fair, hiring for multiple positions

The county held a job fair at Fruitville Library on Wednesday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County held a job fair Wednesday to hire for all sorts of positions.

The county was hiring multiple people for posts with Public Utilities, General Services, Mosquito Management, Parks, Recreation & Natural Resources, the Fire Department and Breeze Transit. The line was out the door at the Fruitville Library for people interested in filling these spots.

Interviewers were hiring on the spot with jobs starting at $15 an hour or more, depending on the position

If you missed today’s job fair you can click here to apply.

