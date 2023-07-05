Sarasota County holds job fair, hiring for multiple positions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County held a job fair Wednesday to hire for all sorts of positions.

The county was hiring multiple people for posts with Public Utilities, General Services, Mosquito Management, Parks, Recreation & Natural Resources, the Fire Department and Breeze Transit. The line was out the door at the Fruitville Library for people interested in filling these spots.

Interviewers were hiring on the spot with jobs starting at $15 an hour or more, depending on the position

If you missed today’s job fair you can click here to apply.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.