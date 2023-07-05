Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Parks and Wildlife officers rescue bald eagle on Fourth of July

The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in...
The wildlife agency said officers were called out to the injured fledgling bald eagle in Douglas County Tuesday.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Several Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers spent their Fourth of July doing one of the most American things possible, rescuing a bald eagle.

The wildlife agency said officers were called out to an injured bald eagle in Douglas County on Tuesday.

“The eaglet was reportedly acting strange for a few days,” CPW posted to social media. “And officers carefully captured it.”

The eagle was taken to Birds of Prey in Broomfield where it will be treated for a possible head injury.

“Can you get more patriotic than a bald eagle rescue on July 4th?” CPW posted online.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
The fire is now under control.
Active investigation after Bradenton warehouse fire
Child airlifted to hospital after dog bite
Girls watching fireworks
Fourth of July events in the Suncoast
The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him...
‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Lin Wood, a member of President Donald Trump's...
Attorney who challenged Trump’s 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Tuesday sets unofficial record for hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
The county held a job fair at Fruitville Library on Wednesday.
Sarasota County holds job fair, hiring for multiple positions
Angler Lea Anne Powell officially broke the world record for the biggest largemouth bass ever...
Angler sets world record after reeling in 12-pound largemouth bass