Mote announces Sea Turtle Protection Zone in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory has announced the establishment of a voluntary Sea Turtle Protection Zone in Sarasota County.

The purpose of the zone is to protect sea turtles from boat strikes. The zone stretches from Longboat Key to Siesta Key, including Sarasota Bay, and extends from shore to 1.5 miles offshore.

Sea turtles are threatened and endangered species found year-round in southwest Florida waters. During nesting season, sea turtles spend more time closer to the surface and close to their nesting beaches. With more turtles near the surface, there’s a greater chance that a boat might strike one by mistake. Many of the grass flats in the area are prime foraging grounds for sea turtles, which also puts them at risk for boat strikes.

Boaters can protect sea turtles by slowing down and using vigilance in key locations.

Multiple incidents of boat strikes have been reported in Longboat Pass, New Pass, Big Pass, Siesta Key, Venice Inlet and offshore two miles north of New Pass to two miles south of Big Pass.

Boaters should try to limit travel time within those areas.

To report distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee area call our strandings hotline at 888-345-2335. For locations elsewhere in Florida, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission: 888-404-3922.

