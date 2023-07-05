Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Mote announces Sea Turtle Protection Zone in Sarasota County

Mote Marine released two rescued loggerhead sea turtles from the shore of Lido Beach.
Mote Marine released two rescued loggerhead sea turtles from the shore of Lido Beach.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory has announced the establishment of a voluntary Sea Turtle Protection Zone in Sarasota County.

The purpose of the zone is to protect sea turtles from boat strikes. The zone stretches from Longboat Key to Siesta Key, including Sarasota Bay, and extends from shore to 1.5 miles offshore.

Sea turtles are threatened and endangered species found year-round in southwest Florida waters. During nesting season, sea turtles spend more time closer to the surface and close to their nesting beaches. With more turtles near the surface, there’s a greater chance that a boat might strike one by mistake. Many of the grass flats in the area are prime foraging grounds for sea turtles, which also puts them at risk for boat strikes. 

Boaters can protect sea turtles by slowing down and using vigilance in key locations.

Multiple incidents of boat strikes have been reported in Longboat Pass, New Pass, Big Pass, Siesta Key, Venice Inlet and offshore two miles north of New Pass to two miles south of Big Pass.

Boaters should try to limit travel time within those areas.

To report distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee area call our strandings hotline at 888-345-2335. For locations elsewhere in Florida, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission: 888-404-3922.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
The fire is now under control.
Active investigation after Bradenton warehouse fire
Child airlifted to hospital after dog bite
Girls watching fireworks
Fourth of July events in the Suncoast
The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him...
‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal

Latest News

This is an active investigation.
More charges filed in Bradenton car thefts, 15 cars recovered.
The shelter dogs made it through a scary night
Volunteers help create a peaceful 4th of July for shelter dogs
boat safety
MCSO, FWC keep water safe during ‘Operation Dry Water’
2023 Fireworks Special - VOD - clipped version