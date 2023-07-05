MCSO, FWC keep water safe during ‘Operation Dry Water’

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Traffic Units partnered alongside The Florida Wildlife Commission and United States Coast Guard to keep the water safe during the July 4th weekend.

Operation Dry Water was in full effect on Saturday and Sunday to make sure boaters were celebrating responsibly in Manatee County.

The organizations patrolled local waterways. Deputies assisted with two in-water rescues.

Two boaters were arrested for boating under the influence. The Sheriff’s Office issued 3 Boating Citations and wrote 96 warnings for various maritime violations.

Traffic units also arrested one driver for DUI.

