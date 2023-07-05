Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

MCSO, FWC keep water safe during ‘Operation Dry Water’

The Coast Guard also patrolled waters over July 4th weekend
boat safety
boat safety(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Traffic Units partnered alongside The Florida Wildlife Commission and United States Coast Guard to keep the water safe during the July 4th weekend.

Operation Dry Water was in full effect on Saturday and Sunday to make sure boaters were celebrating responsibly in Manatee County.

The organizations patrolled local waterways. Deputies assisted with two in-water rescues.

Two boaters were arrested for boating under the influence. The Sheriff’s Office issued 3 Boating Citations and wrote 96 warnings for various maritime violations.

Traffic units also arrested one driver for DUI.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is now under control.
Active investigation after Bradenton warehouse fire
Child airlifted to hospital after dog bite
Girls watching fireworks
Fourth of July events in the Suncoast
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
7 people rescued after boat capsized at Sarasota Grand Prix

Latest News

Circus
Discovering the Sailor Circus on the Suncoast
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joshua Mogle, right, of Altoona, Iowa,...
Iowa man wins July 4th Key lime pie eating championship in Key West
Rain chances will be going up
First Alert Weather: Rain chances will slowly increase in the days ahead
The Gun Violence Archive counting 340 mass shootings this year