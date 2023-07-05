Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.(Iowa Lottery)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is an active investigation.
12 cars stolen in Bradenton car theft
Mosquito Truck
Sarasota County continues spraying mosquitoes
The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him...
‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal
Girls watching fireworks
Fourth of July events in the Suncoast
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door

Latest News

In Allegan County, Michigan, an errant mortar apparently shot sideways into a crowd of...
A fireworks explosion in western Michigan killed 1 woman and injured 9 other people
Woman killed and others injured in fireworks accident in Michigan
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, celebrates Fourth at White House with service members
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest