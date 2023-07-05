First Alert Weather: Rain chances will slowly increase in the days ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will still be the dominant weather feature in the forecast this week.

The high is just off the coast, and because of that, it will direct our winds out of the northeast, except in the afternoon when the sea breeze will create a local wind out of the northwest.

This “east-wind pattern” favors an early afternoon sea breeze that triggers storms just near the interstate in the early afternoon as the wind forms. As the heating of the day increases and the wind strengthens, the showers and storms drift inland.

After the heating of the day is over, the sea breeze begins to collapse, and the winds return to an easterly flow. As this takes place, whatever remains of the storms begins to drift back to the coast.

Temperatures will remain warm today with some slight moderation in the days ahead. With the increasing moisture, the “feels-like” temperatures will be an issue each day. Expect heat indexes around 110 today, and close to these levels over the next few days. Weekend heat indexes could be even higher.

As the moisture increases, our rain chances will go up. By tomorrow and into the weekend, the rain chances could go up to 70%. Severe weather is not anticipated, but isolated strong storms will be possible.

By the end of the week a trough of low pressure by sink southward from the north and help support more widespread showers.

