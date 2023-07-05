Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Discovering the Sailor Circus on the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When I first heard of the Sailor Circus, I wondered if people were selling their boats and running away from home for a life under the Big Top. Watch and find out the real story about the circus legends who are keeping the circus arts alive and thriving today. And, where the sailors came from!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is now under control.
Active investigation after Bradenton warehouse fire
Child airlifted to hospital after dog bite
Girls watching fireworks
Fourth of July events in the Suncoast
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
7 people rescued after boat capsized at Sarasota Grand Prix

Latest News

Vendors from all over the state set up shop in the parking lot during the three-day event.
Suncoast’s Largest Food Truck Rally helps charities
Otters and turtles and manatees, Oh My!
Discovering Mote Marine on the Suncoast
Discovering Mote Marine on the Suncoast
Sarasota Omaha
Discovering Unconditional Surrender and Embracing Peace