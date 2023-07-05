Advertise With Us
Child killed, grandfather injured in July 4 shooting in Tampa

Yitzian Torres Garcia
Yitzian Torres Garcia(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police say a 7-year-old child was shot and killed after an altercation ended with shots fired.

Tampa Police held a press conference Wednesday. According to Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the boat ramp on Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Witnesses say an argument over jet skis led to shots being fired. The grandfather of Yitzian Torres Garcia tried to protect his grandson by pulling him into the truck, but a bullet went through and struck the grandfather’s hand before hitting the child in the head. He later died at the hospital.

Tampa Police say they are currently searching for those responsible. The child’s grandfather is expected to be okay.

The family of Yitzian has set up a GoFundMe to help support with funeral costs.

Click here to go the Yitzian’s GoFundMe page.

“We want to bring these folks who did this shooting to justice. We want to hold them accountable for their actions,” Johnson said during Wednesday’s press conference. “If they’re out here and they hear me today, turn yourself in. Your actions and your anger, led to a 7-year-old just starting his life getting killed because you were angry over a Jet Ski.”

