Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

6-year-old dead after dog bite incident

By Bailey Striepling
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 6-year-old boy has died as a result of the severe injuries sustained from a dog bite incident that occurred Tuesday morning, according to North Port Police.

Initially, the child was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with extensive traumatic injuries. He was later flown to Tampa General Hospital for additional procedures.

Authorities say the child’s injuries included trauma to the upper torso area.

The 3-year-old pit bull mix was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services on Tuesday. Police are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious.”

There are no current charges against anyone involved. This is an active and ongoing case.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

Child airlifted to hospital after dog bite

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
The fire is now under control.
Active investigation after Bradenton warehouse fire
Child airlifted to hospital after dog bite
Girls watching fireworks
Fourth of July events in the Suncoast
The video shows Sorenson, now armed with a muffin, luring the dog closer and safely pulling him...
‘It’s my wife’s pumpkin muffins’: Officers use homemade treats to rescue dog stuck in canal

Latest News

Great job to all the volunteers
Volunteers come together to clean up
Yitzian Torres Garcia
Child killed, grandfather injured in July 4 shooting in Tampa
FDEM, Department of Health provide safety tips for heat
Update on Bradenton Vehicle Thefts