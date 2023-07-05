6-year-old dead after dog bite incident

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 6-year-old boy has died as a result of the severe injuries sustained from a dog bite incident that occurred Tuesday morning, according to North Port Police.

Initially, the child was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with extensive traumatic injuries. He was later flown to Tampa General Hospital for additional procedures.

Authorities say the child’s injuries included trauma to the upper torso area.

The 3-year-old pit bull mix was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services on Tuesday. Police are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious.”

There are no current charges against anyone involved. This is an active and ongoing case.

