Police searching for suspects in Bradenton car theft

BRANDENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 12 cars were stolen from an auto body shop in Bradenton on Saturday, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

By Monday, all 12 vehicles had been recovered by police and are now being used as evidence to find those responsible.

Multiple suspects broke into Speedy Gonzalez Auto Collision and Repair between 7 and 10 a.m. and stole the keys to the vehicles and removed them from the property.

At around 12 p.m., two of the stolen vehicles crashed. One of the cars were engulfed in flames and the other hit the roof of a home, according to BPD.

A juvenile driver sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and is now in the hospital. The second driver left the scene of the crash.

The hospitalized driver faces charges of motor vehicle theft, reckless driving and driving without a driver’s license. Police say whether or not he will be charged as an adult is yet to be decided.

BPD is still looking for others involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

