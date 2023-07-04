Local police warn of celebratory gunfire this Independence Day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Local police are reminding people to celebrate this Independence Day safely and responsibly.

Bradenton Police posted to social media to warn people that 4th of July festivities should NOT include celebratory gunfire.

Discharging a firearm in public or on residential property is a punishable first-degree misdemeanor, according to Florida law, with exceptions for a person lawfully defending life or property or when hunting.

To report celebratory gunfire, call the Bradenton Police Department non-emergency line at 941-932-9300.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.