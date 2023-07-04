Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Local police warn of celebratory gunfire this Independence Day

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Local police are reminding people to celebrate this Independence Day safely and responsibly.

Bradenton Police posted to social media to warn people that 4th of July festivities should NOT include celebratory gunfire.

Discharging a firearm in public or on residential property is a punishable first-degree misdemeanor, according to Florida law, with exceptions for a person lawfully defending life or property or when hunting.

To report celebratory gunfire, call the Bradenton Police Department non-emergency line at 941-932-9300.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosquito Truck
Sarasota County continues spraying mosquitoes
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door
Finally some semblance of normalcy with our afternoon thunderstorms coming back strong
Some big changes in the forecast
This is an active investigation.
At least 12 cars stolen in Bradenton car theft
The law goes into effect July 1, 2023.
Immigration law 1718 began July 1st

Latest News

7 people rescued after boat capsized at Sarasota Grand Prix
As the sea breeze moves inland expect to see scattered thunderstorms develop on the Fourth....
A hot 4th with mainly inland storms
SARASOTA GRAND PRIX
Sarasota Grand Prix sees major success
Girls watching fireworks
Fourth of July events in the Suncoast