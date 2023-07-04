Heat Advisory Today! And Inland storms for our Fourth of July

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7PM today. Our heat and humidity will keep our “feels like” temperatures in the 100s for the 4th of July. It’s very important to stay hydrated and find ways to cool off indoors from time to time, indoors or in the water. Rain chances are on the lower side, except for inland areas. And most of the afternoon storms that do pop up will tend to fizzle out by fireworks time, around 9 PM. Our hot and humid weather continues through the week. Rain chances for hit-and-miss, pop up storms are higher mid-week, but then drop again for the coming weekend.

Tropics are still quiet with no storms developing for the next 2 to 7 days.

Heat Advisory (Station)

