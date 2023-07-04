Advertise With Us
A hot 4th with mainly inland storms

Heat indices going over 100° again
As the sea breeze moves inland expect to see scattered thunderstorms develop on the Fourth.
As the sea breeze moves inland expect to see scattered thunderstorms develop on the Fourth. This looking east during the afternoon on Monday in Sarasota(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The summer pattern of afternoon thunderstorms has started for inland areas mainly but we will see a few along the coast as well. More moisture has moved in and this along with the sea breeze developing and moving inland look for a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to develop during the late afternoon and early evening over the next 7 days.

We can expect to see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by only a few clouds developing as the sea breeze front moves inland. It is along this sea breeze that we will see a few isolated showers pop up during the early afternoon and then move inland during the late afternoon. Now we will have a chance to see a few early evening storms develop along or near the coast say around 9 p.m. as some outflow boundaries from previous storms push toward the coast. The rain chance on Independence day is at 40% for coastal showers and storms and 50% well east of I-75.

Temperatures on the 4th will reach into the low 90s with a heat index in the 100-105 degree range through the afternoon. So try and stay as cool as possible if you are going to be out during the peak heating of the day from about noon through 5 p.m.

There will be plenty of moisture around for showers and thunderstorms to develop with most of them inland over the next 7 days
There will be plenty of moisture around for showers and thunderstorms to develop with most of them inland over the next 7 days(WWSB)

Wednesday through Friday expect to see more of the same with generally mostly sunny skies in the a.m. followed by a few clouds during the afternoon. We will see highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s each day. The rain chance is at 40% along the coast and near 70% inland areas. We can expect to see the heat index in the low 100′s through the period.

Have a happy and safe Independence day!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

