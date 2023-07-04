Advertise With Us
Dry Conditions For Fireworks

Rain Chances Go Up Wednesday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunset is at 8:28 this Fourth of July and the leftover light will fade just in time for the 9 p.m. fireworks display in Sarasota. Spectators should bring water to all holiday events as temperatures will feel like they’re in the mid 90s. Rain is not in the forecast after sunset. Those handling fireworks should practice extreme caution as Manatee and Sarasota county are experiencing very dry conditions. With these conditions present, it is easier for fires to start and spread quickly. Overnight, a pop-up shower can not be ruled out but the chances are minimal and mostly for inland counties.

Looking to Wednesday, the rain chances increase. Expect some widespread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to roll through the Suncoast in the afternoon. Both coastal and inland storms are in the forecast. All counties in the Suncoast are expected to receive rain in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 90s once again, and feels-like temperatures repeating into the triple digits. The afternoon thunderstorms should help cool temperatures down a little, but it will remain hot and humid throughout the day.

