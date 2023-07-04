Advertise With Us
Child airlifted to hospital after dog bite

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 6-year-old was flown to the hospital Tuesday morning after being bit by the family’s dog in their home, according to North Port Police.

The incident occurred on the 2700 block of Badger Lane around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The child was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Sarasota County Animal Services also responded to assist in the handling of the animal.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

