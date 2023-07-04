Advertise With Us
Active investigation after Bradenton warehouse fire

The fire is now under control.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A warehouse fire occurred on the corner of 59th Avenue East and 15th Street East around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Melvin Bones, acting battalion chief for Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue, says the fire is now under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Inspectors are currently on scene and investigating.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion, Bones says.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

This is an active investigation.
