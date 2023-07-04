Active investigation after Bradenton warehouse fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A warehouse fire occurred on the corner of 59th Avenue East and 15th Street East around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Melvin Bones, acting battalion chief for Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue, says the fire is now under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Inspectors are currently on scene and investigating.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion, Bones says.

