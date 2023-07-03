Advertise With Us
Suncoast Humane Society in need of volunteers to help calm dogs on July 4th

(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Humane Society is looking for volunteers on the 4th of July from 4 to 10 p.m. to walk and comfort dogs and cats during the fireworks.

“Fireworks can be an overwhelming experience for dogs, causing extreme stress and anxiety. Shelters are often crowded, loud and overwhelming for these scared pups during this holiday, says Mary Rodriguez, director of operations.

The shelter will provide BBQ food and drinks to all volunteers.

Their goal is to have a person with every dog they have. If you are interested in volunteering, email volunteer@humane.org.

Suncoast Humane Society is also asking people to consider fostering an overnight sleepover with a shelter pet during this stressful time, to help them feel more comfortable during the holiday activities. If you are interested in fostering a pet in your home for the holidays, email foster@humane.org.

