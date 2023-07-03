Advertise With Us
Sarasota Grand Prix sees major success

SARASOTA GRAND PRIX
SARASOTA GRAND PRIX
By Michaela Redmond
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 39th Annual Sarasota Grand Prix wrapped up on Sunday, July 2nd.

Thomas Covington, Business Development at Powerboat P1, said the beaches were packed all weekend with over 60 boats racing.

Covington said people came from all over the world to watch and race. They had more racers this year than in previous years with over 40,000 spectators.

“We had some really good racing too. In the class 1 race, we had we had a team from Australia that took the win and we actually brought them to the fans after the race from the boat and had a podium celebration with all the fans on the beach. That was a really cool experience for everybody,” says Covington.

Covington said they wanted to make the event better this year and thanks to a sponsor giving them a boost, they were able to provide an experience unlike any other.

“I want to move here. I want to be right here and I want to be Floridian,” says Joe Marullo, visiting from Texas.

Covington said the minute the last race wrapped, they started planning for next year to make it even better.

