Sarasota County urges residents to practice mosquito safety over the Holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents and visitors gather to celebrate the Fourth of July, Sarasota County officials want to urge caution and prevention when it comes to mosquitoes.

There are currently four confirmed cases of Malaria in Sarasota County. There are easy steps you can take to prevent mosquito bites.

Here are just a few suggestions:

Avoid being outside after dusk to sunrise if possible.

If you do go outside, wear repellant. Learn about which repellants to use at scgov.net/mosquito

Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants that are loose-fitting.

Avoid areas with high mosquito populations.

Eliminate standing water on your property by draining standing water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services is focusing treatments and surveillance efforts in North Sarasota and a mile outside those areas of confirmed malaria cases and infected mosquitoes. Staff continuously monitor the mosquito population and send collections of Anopheles to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention weekly for testing of malaria.

