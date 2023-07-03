Road closures for Bayfront Fireworks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced road closures and parking plans for the Bayfront Fireworks celebration.

The fireworks are in downtown Sarasota. Set up shop at Bayfront Park near Marina Jack on July 4. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Road Closures and Limited Parking for the Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular:

Bayfront Drive will be closed from Orange Avenue to Gulfstream Avenue 7-11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

The parking lot at Bayfront Park and Marina/Island Park will close once it reaches maximum capacity. No parking is permitted in the grassy area on the south end of Bayfront Park.

Parking is not permitted in the median on John Ringling Boulevard. Drivers should observe the no parking signs.

The Bay Runner trolley will have an adjusted route from 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. During that time, the last downtown stop will be on South Pineapple Avenue, and continue over the Ringling Bridge until the next stop at Sarasota Harbour West.

