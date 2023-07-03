Not as Hot, and rain chances going up inland

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - To rain or not to rain on our fireworks - That is the question. The answer for most of us is Not. Our rain chances are increasing, but that’s mainly for inland areas east of I-75. Wednesday could bring a little more widespread rain. Then to end the week, rain chances drop once again. Temperatures are back to average, which means highs in the low 90s, down from the record high 97° we hit July 1st.

Hurricane season is still quiet. We have no disturbances at all to monitor for the next 7 days. There is a lot of dust moving off Africa into the Atlantic this week. That layer of dry dust tends to keep tropical storms down, that’s certainly the case now.

