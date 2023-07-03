New Manatee County superintendent to be sworn in

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Jason Wysong will be sworn in as the Superintendent of the School District of Manatee County during a special meeting of the School Board on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center, located at 215 Manatee Avenue West, in Bradenton.

Dr. Wysong will replace Cynthia Saunders, who has served as an educator for 34 years.

