New Manatee County superintendent to be sworn in

Dr. Jason Wysong has accepted the position with Manatee County School
Dr. Jason Wysong has accepted the position with Manatee County School
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Jason Wysong will be sworn in as the Superintendent of the School District of Manatee County during a special meeting of the School Board on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center, located at 215 Manatee Avenue West, in Bradenton.

Dr. Wysong will replace Cynthia Saunders, who has served as an educator for 34 years.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

