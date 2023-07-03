Advertise With Us
Most Storms Will Develop Inland

WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chance for a few isolated thunderstorms will mostly fall in the afternoon and throughout the inland counties on Monday. There is an overall 30% chance of rain. It will be another hot and humid day.

Highs will be in the 90s again with temperatures feeling like the triple digits in the afternoon. The ultra violet index will hit the extreme category at peak sun height, so sunscreen and a hat are recommended.

The rain should stay away by the time the fireworks celebration at Nathan Benderson Park gets underway. Cloud coverage should be minimal for the event.

Boaters and beachgoers will have another pleasant day on the water. With little opportunity for coastal showers and easy seas around one foot with a light chop. Winds will be mostly out of the west at five to ten mph. The opportunity for rip currents remains low, however beachgoers should always take heed of potential rip currents developing, especially when a strong westerly wind is present. There have been no reports of red tide along the beaches at last check. Meanwhile, the tropics remain quiet with no storms to track at this time.

