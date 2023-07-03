Advertise With Us
Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday expected to save Florida families over $230 million

Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday
Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday, which kicked off Memorial Day will run through Labor Day weekend.

The sales tax holiday was part of the Governor’s Framework for Freedom Budget. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press release Monday that the holiday is estimated to save Florida families nearly $230 million over the summer.

Items included in the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday are:

  • Outdoor recreation purchases such as supplies for camping, fishing, and general outdoor activities including kayaks and canoes.
  • Boating and water activity supplies such as life jackets, coolers, and pool floats.
  • Tickets for museums and events such as concerts, fairs, sporting events, and theater productions.
  • Entry to state parks, including annual passes.
  • Children’s toys.
  • Children’s athletic equipment.

This tax holiday is part of Florida’s historic $2.7 billion tax cut that Governor DeSantis approved in the Framework for Freedom Budget. Also included in the budget is a permanent sales tax exemption for baby and toddler items such as diapers, baby wipes, cribs, and strollers.

The governor signed a one-year sales tax exemption for gas stoves to help families purchase new appliances.

