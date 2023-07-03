Fourth of July events in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are a lot of events happening across the Suncoast for Independence Day. There are celebrations for everyone! Here’s what’s going on.

Fireworks on the Lake:

On July 3, head out to Nathan Benderson Park for a celebration with vendors and, of course, fireworks.

Gates are open at 5 p.m., Live music starts at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Parking is $20-$50 per carload. $75 per person for VIP.

Freedom Fest:

Come to Longboat Key for games and a dog parade!!! There will be a best costume category. This kicks off at 9 a.m. July 4 at Bicentennial Park.

Bayfront Fireworks:

Time for fireworks in downtown Sarasota. Set up shop at Bayfront Park near Marina Jack on July 4. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration:

On Monday, head over to LECOM Park in Bradenton to watch fireworks following the Marauders game. Gates open at 5:30.

The first 1,500 fans through the gate at this Bradenton Marauders game will get a free t-shirt.

Anna Maria Island Independence Day Parade;

The parade will kick off on July 4 at 10 a.m. and travel from Coquina Beach to City Pier Park.

Red, White and BOOM!

The Bishop Museum’s celebration will kick off July 4 at 5 p.m.

There are vendors and activities. Admission is $25. Children under 4 are free.

Manatee County Fireworks:

The fireworks are set to start at at 8:30 p.m. on the Manatee River.

