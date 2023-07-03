Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Fourth of July events in the Suncoast

Girls watching fireworks
Girls watching fireworks(PxHere via MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are a lot of events happening across the Suncoast for Independence Day. There are celebrations for everyone! Here’s what’s going on.

Fireworks on the Lake:

On July 3, head out to Nathan Benderson Park for a celebration with vendors and, of course, fireworks.

Gates are open at 5 p.m., Live music starts at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Parking is $20-$50 per carload. $75 per person for VIP.

Freedom Fest:

Come to Longboat Key for games and a dog parade!!! There will be a best costume category. This kicks off at 9 a.m. July 4 at Bicentennial Park.

Bayfront Fireworks:

Time for fireworks in downtown Sarasota. Set up shop at Bayfront Park near Marina Jack on July 4. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Independence Day Celebration:

On Monday, head over to LECOM Park in Bradenton to watch fireworks following the Marauders game. Gates open at 5:30.

The first 1,500 fans through the gate at this Bradenton Marauders game will get a free t-shirt.

Anna Maria Island Independence Day Parade;

The parade will kick off on July 4 at 10 a.m. and travel from Coquina Beach to City Pier Park.

Red, White and BOOM!

The Bishop Museum’s celebration will kick off July 4 at 5 p.m.

There are vendors and activities. Admission is $25. Children under 4 are free.

Manatee County Fireworks:

The fireworks are set to start at at 8:30 p.m. on the Manatee River.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door
Mosquito Truck
Sarasota County continues spraying mosquitoes
Finally some semblance of normalcy with our afternoon thunderstorms coming back strong
Some big changes in the forecast
The law goes into effect July 1, 2023.
Immigration law 1718 began July 1st
The final day of races is Sunday, July 2. Boats will start making their way around the track...
Day 1 of Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix

Latest News

Dr. Jason Wysong has accepted the position with Manatee County School
New Manatee County superintendent to be sworn in
Suncoast Humane Society in need of volunteers to help calm dogs on July 4th
AAA expects there to be record-breaking travel this coming holiday weekend.
AAA offers ‘Tow to Go’ program wants to get you home safely this 4th of July
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke recently s at a gathering of Moms of Liberty in Philadelphia.
Moms for Liberty’s focus on school races nationwide sets up clash with teachers unions