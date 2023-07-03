Fans remember a hundred years of baseball in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - LECOM Park has been the home of many major league baseball spring training teams like the Braves, Cardinals and the Pirates.

This summer, the Bradenton Marauders are playing home games during a one-hundred-year anniversary of baseball in Bradenton.

The historic baseball park is a special place where visiting stars like Babe Ruth and Pittsburgh Pirates stars like Roberto Clement have been able to play games and entertain baseball fans.

“I am from Pittsburgh, I have been coming to the field for thirty-seven years,” said Jeff Goss, a longtime Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball fan. “You know in the old days it was that way. But I remember sitting right up here with my Dad.”

The Bradenton Marauders are the current home team playing their regular season at LECOM Park.

The Marauders are the Single A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball organization.

