Coast Guard rescues man from mangroves at Anclote Island

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued a man out of the mangroves of Anclote Island.

This incident happened Sunday. The man had grounded his watercraft and was unable to refloat it. He became fatigued and was unable to reach his friends on the other side of the album.

Pasco County Sheriff marine unit officers alerted Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders of an overdue personal watercraft user, Sunday, at approximately 7 p.m. A concerned friend reported to the officers the survivor was operating in the area and was overdue by one hour.

“The Pasco County Sheriff’s helicopter spotted the person in the mangroves and vectored us in,” said Lt. Garrett Hendrickson, the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk helicopter pilot on scene. “It is because of our partnerships with the sheriffs office and the regular training we do together, that the survivor was rescued safely and quickly.”

It is reported the man was suffering from symptoms of dehydration and brought to the hospital for further evaluation.

