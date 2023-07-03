At least 12 cars stolen in Bradenton car theft

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Atleast 12 cars were stolen from an auto body shop in Bradenton Saturday, July 2nd and nine have been recovered, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Multiple suspects broke into the business in the 700 block of 11th Avenue W., between 7 and 10 a.m. and stole the keys to the vehicles and removed them from the property.

At around 12 p.m., two of the stolen vehicles crashed. One of the cars were engulfed in flames and the other hit the roof of a home.

A juvenile driver sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and is now in the hospital. The second driver left the scene of the crash.

The Bradenton Police Department are still searching for the three remaining stolen cars. These cars are as follows:

2021 white Jeep Wrangler with Florida tag HKPP55

2021 black Audi Q7 with New Jersey tag A15-NCZ

2023 black Toyota Camry with Florida tag 45DEEQ

ABC7 received an exclusive statement from the mother of one of the people who had their car stolen from the shop. He was also the young man who was crashed into by one of the car thieves. The son was still too shaken up to speak with ABC7 at the time of this article.

“I got a phone call from my mom around 2:30 (Sunday) because a sheriff was there asking questions about my son being in an accident. I immediately began to shake, I hung up and called my son and that’s when we found out by way of a video circulating on Facebook that his truck had been wrecked. It had been stolen from an auto body shop. Although I was angry I was glad my son was OK and glad that there weren’t any fatalities. I pray that all involved are okay but at the same time I hope they take responsibility for their actions. It’s only by God’s grace that someone wasn’t killed,” said Tonia Martinez.

This is an ongoing investigation.

