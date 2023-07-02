Suncoast’s Largest Food Truck Rally helps charities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An estimated 2,500 people per day are visiting the Suncoast’s Largest Food Truck Rally at UTC Mall.

Vendors from all over the state set up shop in the parking lot during the three-day event.

Food options include Polish pierogis, ice cream-filled honeycomb from Hawaii, South Florida barbecue, fresh lemonade and lots more.

The festival is helping raise money for charities, with a portion of the $5 ticket sales going to a new organization each day.

On Saturday, the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida was the recipient. The organization helps pay non-medical bills like mortgages and electric bills for cancer patients while they go through treatment.

The charity’s outreach director and cancer survivor Ashley Page received help from the organization during her battle with cancer.

“It was the biggest blessing I have ever received in my life,” said Page. “I was worried with chemotherapy and radiation and how long I was going to be out of work, and they told me you just get better.”

The festival runs for one more day, as food trucks will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 3rd.

