The Sea Breeze returns!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - July 1st was the second hottest day of 2023, so far. Friday we hit 98°, which missed the record of 100° in 1998. Saturday we hit 97°, setting a record. The previous record was 96°, also from 1998. Both days featured winds that came out of the East from time to time, letting us warm up and dropping dew points into the 60s. Today, our sea breezy should return. Our sea breeze is a wind out of the West that develops midday. A West wind brings in air from the Gulf of Mexico and with water temps only in the 80s, we don’t get quite as hot near the coast. The sea breeze also gives a better chance of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms. That better chance gradually increases, especially for the 4th of July.

Tropical weather is still quiet. No disturbances exist in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico, for now.

Sunday chances (Station)

